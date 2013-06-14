Big K.R.I.T. – “Bigger Picture” [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. debuts his second offering of the morning with this visual for King Remembered In Time track “Bigger Picture.” This follows the release of a fresh song titled “What You Know About It” that is a result of VIBE Magazine‘s producer competition.

Here, the Mississippi lyricist offers his opinion on a relationship that’s turned sour. Known creative and mogul Marc Eckō directed the artistic video, and does a great job at visually communicating K.R.I.T.’s lyrics.

In early scenes, the Def Jam rapper lays with his lady at a picnic, but the frame eventually zooms out to show —and you guessed it— the bigger picture.

If you slept on King Remembered In Time, we suggest that you give it a listen. The mixtape features 17 new tracks from Krizzle, and like most of his free projects, sounds like an album.

Check out the small screen adaptation for “Bigger Picture” below, courtesy of Complex TV.

Photo: Complex TV