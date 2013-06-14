Rick Rubin Details Executive Producing Yeezus

Before submitting the highly anticipated Yeezus to Def jam, Kanye West called upon the legendary Rick Rubin to executive produce the album. The legendary producer and Def Jam founder has spoken on his work with Yeezy.

The Wall Street Journal got a hold of DJ Double R via email and he shared his thoughts on the record and Kanye’s contributions to Hip-Hop.

Can you recall a scene from the sessions that might help people understand his method in the studio? We were working on a Sunday [the same day West attended a baby shower for girlfriend Kim Kardashian] and the album was to be turned in two days later. Kanye was planning to go to Milan that night. Five songs still needed vocals and two or three of them still needed lyrics. He said, “Don’t worry, I will score 40 points for you in the fourth quarter.” In the two hours before had to run out to catch the plane, he did exactly that: finished all lyrics and performed them with gusto. A remarkable feat. He had total confidence in his ability to get the job done when push came to shove. Where does “Yeezus” put him in relation to hip-hop and the broader music culture? He is a true artist who happens to make music under the wide umbrella of hip hop. He is in no way beholden to hip hop’s typical messaging musical cliches. Hip hop is a grander, more personal form because of his contributions, and hopefully his work will inspire others to push the boundaries of what’s possible in hip hop.

Read the full interview over at the WSJ site.

—

Photo: G.O.O.D. Music