Game Finishing “400 Bars” [Audio Included]

Everybody remembers the day that Game took the heavy burden of taking on G Unit once he was involuntarily removed from the ranks.

Releasing a record that almost clocked in at 15 minutes, “300 Bars” is helmed by many as the track that was able to close the casket on the careers of Lloyd Banks, 50 Cent and Tony Yayo along with the legacy and future of G Unit.

If there is nothing worse than the wrath of a woman scorned, than what the hell do we call the fury from Game when provoked?

Back in the studio once again preparing The R.E.D. Album, Game is getting his pen game strong once again to release add another 100 bars with “400 Bars”.

Keep in mind that Game warned Jay Z of the wrath he would face if he decided to mention his name on The Blueprint III. Look no further than “What We Talkin’ About” and maybe a little subliminal in “Thank You” for the name drop.

Revealing the news through Twitter on Monday, the West Coast rapper also unveiled some more projects he has coming behind the scenes.

“@djdrama I’m sendin u ALL da music tonite for the mixtape “2010” just been trying to finish “400 bars”, that’s been the hold up. but i got u.”

Could all 400 bars be aimed at Jigga? Stating that there will be no beef on his upcoming official album, this might be the necessary outlet to air out his past and present grievances once and for all.

With his bi-polar personality, who knows who will be on the hit list for the upcoming track from Game so Hip Hop watch out and make sure to not get your head chopped off once “400 Bars” drops.

Check out “300 Bars” here: