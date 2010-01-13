Update: Lloyd Banks Held By Immigration

Nothing is ever as easy as it seems and Lloyd Banks can stand as an example of such statement as he is far from being done with authorities in Canada.

Although released on bail Tuesday, Banks and Niclas Sloane are still being detained at they were taken into the custody of Canadian immigration. Word as to why has yet to be released.

According to Olaf Heinzel, a spokesperson for the Kitchener (Ontario)Police, the two were held for unspecified immigration issues; a Canadian immigration spokesperson told MTV News that details about Banks’ and Sloan’s detention were not available at press time.

A review is scheduled for later this week, after which the two could be released and allowed to return to the U.S.

The other two involved in the altercation last Friday night, Shawn McGee and Tyrell Cooper, were also released and were reported to have returned back to the United Stated later on Tuesday.

Banks is might be time to check the birth certificate and make sure everything is as it should be. See what they did to the homie Shyne. Sometimes it’s not really where a person is at when it come to the legal system and it only matters where he/she is from.