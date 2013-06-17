CLOSE
Chris Brown ft. Aaliyah – “Don’t Think They Know” [VIDEO]

It took a while, but Chris Brown finally liberates his new single featuring Aaliyah called “Don’t Think They Know.” The new track comes with an accompanying visual that speaks on the violent culture affecting inner cities.

An opening scene inspired by the classic film Boyz n the Hood kicks off a mostly black and white treatment, in which Breezy visits various hoods in Los Angeles and Compton, Calif. The only bits of color emphasize gang affiliations until the entire Pantone represents unity in final scenes of the video.

The Grammy nominated singer managed to get unheard vocals from the Detroit songstress. Ironically, his bitter rival, Drake, also released a song with posthumous Aaliyah vocals on 2012’s “Enough Said.”

The mellow cut with appear on Brown’s forthcoming album X, due out July 16. Catch “Don’t Think They Know” below. Give us your thoughts on the song and small screen adaptation in the comments.

