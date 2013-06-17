Samsung Paid $5 For Each Of The 1 Million Jay-Z Albums It’s Giving Away

Jay-Z’s new album doesn’t drop until July 4, if you have a Samsung Galaxy, but he has already won. According to reports, Samsung paid $5 for each of the one million copies of the rapper/mogul’s new Magna Carta Holy Grail album it plans on giving away to users for free.

Yesterday during the NBA Finals, Hova and Samsung premiered a commercial touting the release of the rapper’s new project. Besides bigging up its grandeur since Pharrell, Rick Rubin, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz all contributed to the album, the spot revealed it would be available on July 4 to Samsung Galaxy users that download the “Magna Carta” app.

The Wall Street Journal reports more details about about the Jay-Z and Samsung alliance including the former’s financial windfall.

The connection: Samsung has purchased 1 million copies of Jay-Z’s coming album, entitled “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” slated for release July 4, and plans to give them to Samsung Galaxy smartphone users for free – 72 hours ahead of the release. The users are to receive the music through an app they’ll receive later this month. (Recipients won’t be able to share it until the official release date.) Samsung paid $5 apiece for the albums, according to a person familiar with the matter. It wasn’t immediately clear if Nielsen SoundScan will count Samsung’s purchases in its sales tallies.

That’s a gross of five milli in Jigga’s pocket (or Roc Nation/Universal’s) off top before the album hits stores, or gets pirated on the Internet. The game done changed.

—

Photo: YouTube