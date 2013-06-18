Drake Covers GQ, Again [PHOTOS]

Drake and GQ magazine have a nice relationship. The Toronto rapper graces the cover of the men’s fashion mag’s July 2013 issue and discusses his new album, Nothing Was The Same, his come up and misconceptions that dog him.

The story kicks off by reminding us that Drake once had the goal of making $23 million by the time he was 25. Now 26, Drake has home in the San Fernando Valley—his Toronto peeps that he came up with stay with him—that he purchased from a restaurant chain mogul for a cool $7.7 million.

No wonder he doesn’t mind his myriad of haters and critics.

It’s the OVO rapper’s second time on the cover of the magazine after gracing the front of the April 2012 edition. Check out the cover on the flip. Read the entire interview right here.

Photos: Mario Sorrenti / GQ

