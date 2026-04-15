Subscribe
Close
nicki minaj

Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Ming Li Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert

Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Ming Li Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

During a conversation with Hip-Hop Wired, Ming Li addressed her decision to attend a Cardi B concert, given the history between Cardi and her sister.

Published on April 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”
Source: @mingluanli / Instagram

Ming Li, the sister of Nicki Minaj, is speaking out following the recent controversy surrounding her name.

During a conversation with Hip-Hop Wired, Ming addressed her decision to attend a Cardi B concert, given the history between Cardi and her sister.

“I was shady for that wasn’t I? I wasn’t trying to be shady. I felt like at the time I was hanging out with my friends and they wanted to go out, I wanted to go out too. I’m not staying in the house by myself. It was either go outside, drink, have fun, or stay inside, be bored, watch TV? I’m not doing that sh*t. I was like one time for the one time.”

Li also pointed out that despite the backlash, people are still keeping up with her online.

“Everyone that was hating on me or loving me after that was still on my Instagram page, on my TikTok page, still following me around. So I feel like no matter what I say it’s going to be a blessing and a curse when it comes to my sister [Nicki Minaj].”

She also made it clear she doesn’t feel the need to choose sides between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, despite what others may expect.

“I don’t feel like I got to pick a side, I feel like you know, if you’re not putting money in my pockets there’s no side to pick. Or if I feel like y’all not even my family or you’re not in our family circle to tell me anything, you can’t really let me know about what I should or shouldn’t feel.”

Cardi B also weighed in on the situation, sharing her thoughts online on Ming Li attending her show.

“I just believe the little girl needs guidance, unfortunately I can’t give it because it’s just too close.”

Check out the full clip of Nicki Minaj’s sister, Ming Li below:

Related Tags

Cardi B nicki minaj

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar Grand Opening Celebration

    Puerto Rican Princess Pregnancy: Joseline Hernandez Announces She's Expecting Her First Child With Husband Balistic Beats

    Bossip
    Ashlee Jenae Joe McCann

    Ashlee Jenae: Fiancé Joe McCann’s Passport Confiscated During Questioning, Influencer's Family Launches GoFundMe For Support

    Bossip
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP

    Trump’s DoorDash Delivery PR Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

    Cassius Life
    Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

    Tyrese Haliburton Explains Recent Weight Gain After Getting Trolled With "Haliburger" Nickname

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

    Comment
    PHILIPPINES-US-ISRAEL-IRAN-WAR-PROTEST
    Politics  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Donald Trump Blew Up Barack Obama’s Iran Deal, Now America’s Stuck With The Fallout

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    FBI File Reveals Truth of Melania Trump-Epstein Connection

    Comment
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ms. Jackson Is Nasty?: Mr. Marcus Says Janet Jackson Recognized Him At Essence Fest

    Comment
    Jack Harlow
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For ‘Say Hello’

    Comment
    Trending
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Michael Jackson Fans Reacted Very Weirdly To His Daughter, Paris Jackson, Speaking About Her Dad

    Comment
    Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Pregnant Latto Shows Out At Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta Show

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?

    Comment
    Celebrities Visit Good Day New York - December 30, 2025
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Remy Ma Seemingly Took Shots At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On “W.Y.F.L.”

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close