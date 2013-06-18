Freddie Gibbs – “Eastside Moonwalker” [VIDEO]

Feel free to call Freddie Gibbs the “Eastide Moonwalker.” That is the title of his latest menacing single from his forthcoming project, ESGN.

The hard hitting track is accompanied by an equally dark visual. Consider this an answer for people who assumed the Gary, Ind. rapper was using his angst towards former boss Young Jeezy as a promotional tool.

He’s letting the music speak for itself; the gritty, street rhymes are potent and the GMF-produced beat knocks.

Special effects give the video cleaner look. Credit that to director John Colombo.

Gibb’s latest effort dons a lengthy 20-tracks. Features include Problem, Jay Rock, Spice 1, Hit Skrewface, Daz Dillinger, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more.

Watch Gangsta Gibbs flood the streets in the treatment below. Hit the jump to see the artwork and tracklist for ESGN. Expect the full body of work to release July 9.

Photo: YouTube

