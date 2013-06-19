Kanye West’s Yeezus Projected To Sell 400K Copies 1st Week

The sales projections for this week’s new albums are in, and as expected Kanye West’s new Yeezus project is leading the pack. J. Cole, who dropped his sophomore album Born Sinner, is not too far behind, though.

Mac Miller also flexed his indie muscle, potentially outselling major label R&B crooner Kelly Rowland.

Reports Hits Daily Double:

YOUR ONE-DAYS: The top of next week’s chart will look a little better than in recent weeks, with Kanye West and J. Cole scoring the #2 and #4 debuts of the year. Justin Timberlake (968k) remains untouched for the biggest first week thus far in 2013. Daft Punk (339k) will move into the third spot following next week’s chart. Here are this week’s key debuts: Kanye West (Roc-a-Fella/Def Jam/IDJ) 375-400k J. Cole (Roc Nation/Columbia) 290-315k Mac Miller (Rostrum) 95-105k Kelly Rowland (Republic) 60-65k Hunter Hayes (Atlantic) 30-35k Falling In Reverse (Epitaph) 20-25k Sigur Ros (XL) 20-25k Empire of the Sun (Capitol) 15-18k Hanson (Three Car Garage) 14-17k

No one tell J. Cole these numbers. Not because he came in a highly respectable second with enough sales to score the No. 4 chart debut of the year, but because keeping tabs on sales is f-cking up Hip-Hop.

—

Photo: New York Times