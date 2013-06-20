J. Cole Brings Out Drake At NYC Concert [VIDEO]

With Born Sinner in stores, J. Cole has embarked on his Dollar & A Dream tour to promote the project. Last night, the Roc Nation rapper ripped the stage at New York City’s Irving Plaza, but he wasn’t alone. Cole surprised fans by bringing out YMCMB superstar Drake.

Jermaine’s Friday Night Lights/Cole World: The Sideline Story track “In the Morning” ushered in an appearance from the Grammy winner.

Drake had more in store for attendees, too. He gave onlookers a brief set that included So Far Gone standout “Say What’s Real” and his current heater “Started From The Bottom.”

Fans were excited to say the least. Consider Drizzy‘s impromptu performance the first of many more appearances to come in the next few months. If all goes as scheduled, he will release his third studio album Nothing Was The Same will release some time in August.

Check out footage fromt last night’s concert below.

Photo: YouTube