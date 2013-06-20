Jay-Z Is Now An Officially Licensed NBA Agent

Is there anything Jay-Z can’t do? The rapper/mogul and Roc Nation Sports founder can add licensed NBA agent to his resume.

ESPN reports:

Will Jay-Z actually represent clients of his newly created sports agency, Roc Nation Sports, in contract negotiations? Ron Berkowitz, a spokesman for Roc Nation Sports, confirmed to ESPN.com that, as of this week, Jay-Z is now licensed to work as an NBA agent. Juan Perez, president of Roc Nation Sports, also is now certified with the National Basketball Players Association. The news was first reported by the Sports Business Journal.

Interestingly, it seems that Hova has yet to sell his ownership stake in the Brooklyn Nets as widely reported.

What’s not clear is how soon Jay-Z can represent players. A source close to the situation said that, as of Wednesday, the hip-hop mogul had not sold his small ownership share (less than 1 percent) of the Brooklyn Nets. Industry speculation is Jay-Z might be able to sign players as long as he agrees to pass off his share of the Nets in the near future. Owners of NBA teams cannot represent players.

Roc Nation Sports has yet to land an NBA player on it roster. Speculation is that Kevin Durant plans to sign on, having left his agent, Rob Pelinka, a couple of weeks ago. Pro players represented by Roc Nation Sports include Geno Smith of the NFL, Skylar Diggins of the WNBA and Robinson Cano of the MLB.

Jay-Z’s new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, is due out July 4, if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone.

—

Photo: NBA