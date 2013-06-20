Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt TV Network Gets Time Warner Cable Distribution

Jay-Z isn’t the only rap mogul making major moves. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ forthcoming cable network, Revolt TV, just got picked up by Time Warner Cable for distribution.

The announcement came today (June 20), and the move reportedly primes Revolt TV to be the biggest launch in television history when it debuts this fall. Diddy’s network intends to focus on music programming while also incorporating a strong social media presence.

“This is a landmark distribution deal that demonstrates Time Warner Cable’s commitment to bringing a platform for music artists and fans to their subscribers,” said Combs, Revolt TV’s Founder and Chairman, via a press statement. “It positions Revolt to come out of the gate strong, and we look forward to igniting the passion of initial audiences across the U.S.”

Revolt TV was first announced back in February 2012 as one of four new minority networks to be distributed by broadly distributed by cable provider Comcast. One of those other networks is Magic Johnson’s Aspire network.

Photo: Revolt TV