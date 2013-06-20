Freddie Gibbs – ESGN Album Stream [LISTEN]

An unfortunate occurrence brings Freddie Gibbs fans an audible blessing in the form of his new album, ESGN. Consider this full stream the direct result of a security breach that caused the project to leak more than two weeks before its July 9 release date.

It’s better to adapt than complain. In turn, we receive the 19-track LP in its entirety through DJ Booth. Fans received a sampling of what to expect musically through previously released songs “Eastside Moonwalker,” “One Eighty Seven,” and “Freddie Soprano.”

Feature wise, Gangsta Gibbs limits guest appearances to frequent collaborators like Hit “Screwface,” BJ the Chicago Kid, Jay Rock, Spice 1, G-Wiz, Lil Lodi, and Daz Dillinger.

Gibbs has also made the album available for purchase via iTunes. We’re all for keeping street Hip-Hop viable, so please be sure to show your support here.

Listen to ESGN below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Freddie Gibbs