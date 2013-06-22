PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Drake – “Over Here” [LISTEN]

Drake makes the cypher complete with a fourth drop. This time, he gives recent OVO recruit PARTYNEXTDOOR the spotlight on a new jam called “Over Here.”

Mellow chords give the song an emotional feel. And that’s just the opening seconds. PARTYNEXTDOOR treats listeners to some smooth vocals over the equally pleasing production.

Then comes Aubrey with another potent verse. If you haven’t been keeping up, this happens to be the YMCMB rappers fourth appearance on wax of the day.

Vibe out to PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Over Here” below. Also, be sure to check out “The Motion,” “Versace” Freestyle, and “Jodeci” Freestyle as well.

Photo: Tumblr