Dwyane Wade & LeBron James Party All Weekend In Miami, Drake & Spike Lee Too [PHOTOS]

It seems like the only thing the Miami Heat do harder than playing the game of basketball is partying. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and a number of their celebrity buddies (Spike Lee, Drake, etc.) celebrated their second championship in as many years by partying all weekend at Miami nightspots.

On Friday night they hit Bamboo and on Sunday night they hit LIV. At Bamboo, the Big 3 (James, Wade and Chris Bosh) were all in attendance as were Drake, Spike Lee and Timbaland. Drake grabbed the mic and the Heat were presented with a cake made to resemble their championship trophy.

As for Sunday night, also in the spot were Irv Gotti, Jamie Foxx and Boris Kodjoe as well as NBA great Alonzo Mourning. Wade and Bosh were AWOL, but King James held court.

Check out the flicks of the weekend festivities in the gallery.

Photos: World Red Eye, Seth Browarnik, Matt Root

