Fat Joe Sentenced To 4 Months In Prison For Tax Evasion

The long arm of Uncle Sam has caught up with yet another rapper. Today (June 24) in Newark, New Jersey, Fat Joe was sentenced to four months in prison stemming from his failure to pay federal income taxes.

The Associated Press reports:

The platinum-selling artist, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena (car-ta-GEE’-nah), apologized to his family and supporters before being sentenced Monday in federal court in Newark. He pleaded guilty in December 2012 to failing to pay taxes on more than $1 million of income in 2007 and in 2008. U.S. Magistrate Cathy Waldor said she took into consideration the government’s allegation that Cartagena failed to taxes on some $3 million in income for years 2007 through 2010, an estimated tax loss to the government of $718,038.

Joe Crack is a Miami Beach resident, but was prosecuted in New Jersey because some of his businesses are based in the state.

In late May, the Bronx rapper dropped “Love Me Long Time,” featuring Future. The song is thought to be on Joe’s forthcoming The Darkside Vol. 3. There is no word at the moment how his jail sentence will affect the album’s release.

Photo: AP