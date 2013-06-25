Chris Brown Charged With Hit & Run, Possible Parole Violation

Chris Brown just can’t seem to avoid the struggle. The troubled R&B singer has been charged with criminal hit & run in Los Angeles. Brown only rear-ended a vehicle, but he dropped the ball by providing bogus insurance information to the other driver.

TMZ reports:

We’ve learned the L.A. City Attorney has filed 2 criminal charges against Brown, in connection with a minor accident last month where Chris rear-ended a Mercedes and allegedly refused to fork over his driver’s license number and gave bogus insurance info and then left the scene. The City Attorney has charged Chris with hit-and-run — for leaving the scene without exchanging proper information. He’s also been charged with the crime of driving without a valid license. The crimes are punishable by a maximum of 6 months in jail for each offense. We’ve also learned the City Attorney will refer the matter to the L.A. County D.A. for a possible probation violation in the Rihanna beating case. Worst case scenario — if the judge in that case concludes Chris broke the law and thereby violated his probation, he could be sentenced to prison for 4 years.

This isn’t the only case Breezy may have on his hands shortly. A woman named Deanna Gines has accused Brown of shoving her to the ground during a party in Anaheim this past Saturday night (June 22). However, Brown denies any such thing happened and her credibility is falling apart. Video has surfaced of Gines getting escorted out of the club by security after the alleged incident. She was drunk and limping on the wrong leg (see the video on the next page. Also, the club owner says Brown did not assault the woman.

The real winners amid all this drama? Chris Brown’s lawyers.

—

Photo: TMZ

1 2Next page »