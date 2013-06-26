Joey Bada$$ ft. Kirk Knight – “Amethyst Rockstar” (Prod. By MF DOOM) [LISTEN]

After premiering the song in Toronto earlier this month, Joey Bada$$ delivers the CDQ for “Amethyst Rockstar,” featuring fellow Pro Era rhymer Kirk Knight.

The Brooklyn MC attacks the track with the noticeably more aggressive flow — it actually has an uncanny resemblance to a bellowing growl — he’s fancied as of late.

A beat from the one and only MF DOOM made the occasion all the more special for Joey. “Last year, eye was getting used DOOM beats from youtube. A year later and everything comes back full circle.. much love to medalfangaz on this one,” wrote the “Survival Tactics” rapper on collaborating with one of his favorite artists.

Summer Knights, now a free album, officially releases July 1. Get caught up with previous leaks “Word is Bond” and “95 Til Infinity.” Listen to “Amethyst Rockstar” below.

Photo: GFC