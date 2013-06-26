Future – “Sh!t” (Prod. By Mike Will Made It) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Future sounds very, very angry. Actually, that’s a good thing on Future Vandross’ latest street single titled “Sh!t.”

There aren’t many actual bars on this joint. Instead the Atlanta rapper pretty much ad libs throughout, occasionally rapping but mostly barking that this haters ain’t really done sh-t. Fair enough.

It’s the beat that carries this joint, and it’s a cavernous rumbler hooked up by Mike Will Made It; easily the hottest producer in the game. It’s a safe bet that this song will be the last thing cats remember that fateful night they caught the fade in the club just as the DJ spun the record.

Future’s sophomore album, Future Hendrix, is coming soon. Listen to and download “Sh!t” below, tagged version for now.

[Spotted at Greenhitz]

Download: Future – “Sh!t”

—

Photo: Freebandz