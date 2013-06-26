Behind The Scenes Of Fat Joe & Future’s “Love Me Long Time” [PHOTOS]

As of Wednesday (June 24), you can add Fat Joe to a growing list of artist to be charged with failure to pay income taxes. With an imminent four month bid on the way, the Bronx rapper has much to do on the music front. He recently connected with Future to shoot a visual for their collaboration, “Love Me Long Time.”

From what we can tell, the rapping duo shot the video at a grandiose locale — perhaps a museum or a mansion.

Eif Rivera, who also shot the treatment for Joe Crack’s “Ballin,” returned to handle directorial duties.

Income taxes have come back to bite many artists on the rear end. This year alone, Snoop Lion and Lauryn Hill were among those who bit the proverbial dust in terms of beating the charge. The former Fugee was sentenced to three months because of her delinquent payments.

On a lighter note, check out the behind the scenes photos for “Love Me Long Time” on the following pages.

