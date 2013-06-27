Chamillionaire – “Overnight” [VIDEO]

Chamillionaire delivers a visual for a track that appears on his Elevate EP called “Overnight.” The treatment shows the Houston native in polar opposite extremes — in some scenes he’s a rapper living lavishly and in others he works a nine to five gig. He certainly doesn’t want to be the latter, though.

Jakob Owens handled directorial duties. If you like that you hear, feel free to purchase Chamillionaire’s Elevate EP right here. Check out the video below.

Photo: YouTube