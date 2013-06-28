Jay-Z Explains Magna Carta Holy Grail Tracks “Oceans” & “Heaven” [LISTEN]

Jay-Z has been firing at all cylinders with various forms of visual and audio content since announcing his Magna Carta Holy Grail album. Consensus would prefer to hear a song from the project. Instead, King Hov continues to tug at heartstrings with break downs of the concepts behind “Oceans,” featuring Frank Ocean, and “Heaven.”

On the former, Jay spits “I’m anti-Santa Maria. Talking ’bout these stories. Only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace. Silken fleeces lay on my Jesus. Oh my God, I hope y’all don’t get seasick.”

The ocean is the focal point of the track’s duality, which Hov explained the irony of saying “on a big yacht, throwing champagne in the water. The thing is this same water is the water that brought us here originally, you know, as slaves.”

“Heaven,” on the other hand, examines the concept of heaven and hell on earth, and the situation that bring those about.

Magna Carta Holy Grail is available July 4 to one million Samsung Galaxy users. Physical copies will be in stores July 8.

Hear Jay-Z explain “Oceans” below. “Heaven” can be found on the next page.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »