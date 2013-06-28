CLOSE
HomeNews

Jay-Z Explains Magna Carta Holy Grail Tracks “Oceans” & “Heaven” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Jay-Z has been firing at all cylinders with various forms of visual and audio content since announcing his Magna Carta Holy Grail album. Consensus would prefer to hear a song from the project. Instead, King Hov continues to tug at heartstrings with break downs of the concepts behind “Oceans,” featuring Frank Ocean, and “Heaven.”

On the former, Jay spits “I’m anti-Santa Maria. Talking ’bout these stories. Only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace. Silken fleeces lay on my Jesus. Oh my God, I hope y’all don’t get seasick.”

The ocean is the focal point of the track’s duality, which Hov explained the irony of saying “on a big yacht, throwing champagne in the water. The thing is this same water is the water that brought us here originally, you know, as slaves.”

“Heaven,” on the other hand, examines the concept of heaven and hell on earth, and the situation that bring those about.

Magna Carta Holy Grail is available July 4 to one million Samsung Galaxy users. Physical copies will be in stores July 8.

Hear Jay-Z explain “Oceans” below. “Heaven” can be found on the next page.

Photo: YouTube

heaven , listen , Magna Carta Holy Grail

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close