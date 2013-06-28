Beyoncé Eats Ice Cream & Blue Ivy Rocks Crown In Latest Pics [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé knows you can’t get enough of her photographs. The latest pics to hit her Jay-Z’s wife’s Tumblr feature her making a Mr. Softee run and a quick glimpse of Blue Ivy rocking a crown.

It looks like the pics were taking somewhere in the streets of either Manhattan or Brooklyn. As for baby Blue’s hat, it looks like the one Queen Bey rocked in her Mrs. Carter world tour promos.

The R&B/Pop diva recently added new dates to the aforementioned tour. She is also in a new L’Oréal Paris commercial, which you can peep below.

Check out the new pics–we included plenty of Beyoncé off g.p.–in the gallery.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »