Joey Bada$$ – “95 Til Infinity” [VIDEO]

With Summer Knights releasing July 1, Joey Bada$$ returns with a new visual for “95 Til Infinity.” Like always, the young lyricist shows love to his native Brooklyn in the treatment.

“This for my n***as that’s lined with queens like Nefertiti/ Waking up to pyramids and big kitties/ Gold soul theory, but what is life really,” raps Joey from his bicycle.

The Pro Era rapper kicks elaborate flows while biking through the borough that raised him, traveling to the local chicken spot in the process.

Originally an EP, Summer Knights will now be a full, free album for your listening pleasure. Check out other previously leaked tracks from the project, “Word is Bond” and “Amethyst Rockstar.”

Watch the video for “95 Til Infinity” below.

UPDATE: We’ve included the tracklist for Summer Knights on the following page. Check those out.

Photo: YouTube

