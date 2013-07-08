Iggy Azalea ft. Wale – “Work” (Remix) [LISTEN]

UPDATE: The Australian beauty delivers the dirty version to her new single. Enjoy.

Releasing a racy visual for “Work” was only phase one of Iggy Azalea‘s attempt to build momentum for her U.S. single. Today, the Australian beauty returns with a fresh remix featuring MMG lyricist Wale.

The beat remains the same and so does the chorus. The sole difference is a potent opening verse from Folarin. If anything, Wale displays his mastery of wit and a dexterous wordplay over the track’s energetic production in a major way.

“Work” will appear on Azalea’s forthcoming album The New Classic, due out this summer if all goes to plan. Also, the DMV native released his third studio LP, The Gifted, this past Tuesday (June 25). Purchase that on iTunes here.

Hear the two MCs spit on the “Work” remix below. Give us your thoughts in the comments section.

—

Photo: Wired Images