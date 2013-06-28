Jay-Z’s Times Square Concert Approved

Jay-Z‘s not so surprise Times Square performance is a go. Considering NYC’s Mayor Bloomberg wrote his profile in Time magazine, was there ever really a doubt?

The New York Post reports that the City of New York has approved Hova’s application to perform on the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater in midtown Manhattan. The Ed Sullivan theater is where the Late Show with David Letterman is taped. Specifics have not yet been released but the show will go down Monday, July 8.

This is no small feat for the mogul/rapper because performing on the makeshift stage means shutting down Broadway from traffic at least between 53rd and 54th street where the venue is located. The street leads right into Times Square.

The “Empire State of Mind” rapper tried to perform in the same location a few years ago, but at the time was denied by the City over safety concerns. Instead, Jigga and Eminem performed on the same building’s roof.

Jay-Z’s new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, is out July 4.

—

Photo: YouTube