Curren$y – “Showroom 2” [LISTEN]

Yesterday, Curren$y referenced a song called “Showroom 2” in the series of tweets. The final tweet read, “Let’s check with @CardoGotWings …. I say we drop #showroom2 today…. What say u?” Within hours, the Internets received the new jam in full.

Produced by Cardo, this is the sequel to the New Orleans native’s fan favorite The Stoned Immaculate track. The Jet Life frontman kicks his patented playeristic rhymes in the first verse before digging a little deeper, lyrically, in the second.

He makes it very clear to steer away from the haters, using the recent death of DreamChasers rapper and fellow Louisiana native, Lil Snupe, as an example.

“Start shining too bright/ You’ll be the one they hate on/They stole the homie Lil Snupe/I’m still feeling played holmes/Ten drops of weed ashes as I’m dealing with this madness,” Curren$y raps.

