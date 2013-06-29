Beyoncé Sets Off BET Experience Music Festival [VIDEO]

BET has much in store for this years BET Music Awards. Not just an award show, the first annual BET Experience music festival is a weekend affair. The festivities commenced last night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where none other than Beyoncé set things off.

The sold out concert also marked the Grammy winner’s U.S. leg of her Mrs. Carter Show world tour. In typical Beyoncé fashion, the songstress performed a lengthy set backed by a live band and spot-on backup dancers.

Today (June 29), Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole will perform at the festival, ending with the BET Awards and a show by R. Kelly tomorrow night.

See Beyoncé perform a bevy of hit records like “Crazy In Love,”1+1,” “Halo” and more below and on the following pages. Enjoy.

