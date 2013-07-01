Drake Explains BET Awards 2013 No Show

Last night’s BET Awards was one of the best yet, and capped off the BET Experience weekend. But conspicuously absent was Drake, who was nominated for numerous awards. The YMCMB and OVO rapper took to Twitter to explain why he was AWOL; he is finishing up his forthcoming album, Nothing Was The Same.

At least according to Drizzy, not being in Los Angeles had nothing to do with avoiding his nemesis Chris Brown, as Hollywood Life reported. “Thank you to BET and to the fans for voting! I’m home finishing the album and spending time w/ family before we begin our journey Sept 17,” tweeted Drake last night (June 30).

Drake finished up by congratulating Kendrick Lamar and then an our later touted the release of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s self-titled debut.

During last night’s show, Drake was nominated for 12 awards and won the the Viewer’s Choice Award and Best Collaboration Award. However, the Toronto rapper was probably most missed when 2 Chainz performed “F-ckin Problems” with A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar.

Nothing Was The Same is easily one of Hip-Hop’s most anticipated albums of the year and is due in stores September 17.

