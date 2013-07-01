Joey Bada$$ – Summer Knights Free Album [DOWNLOAD]

After liberating new tracks week in and week out, Joey Bada$$ unleashes his free album, Summer Knights, in full to the Internets.

The project features 17 new songs from the Brooklyn rapper, including the previously released “Amethyst Rockstar,” “95 Til Infinity,” and “Word Is Bond.”

Production wise, listeners can expect beats from Lee Bannon, The Alchemist, Oddisee, DJ Premier, Chuck Strangers, and more. Outside of his Pro Era partners in rhyme, features include Smoke DZA, T’Nah Apex, Collie Buddz and more.

This is the proper follow-up to Joey’s 2012 debut mixtape, 1999.

You can listen to and download Summer Knights courtesy of the LiveMixtapes stream below. Give us your thoughts on Joey’s latest body of work in the comments.

DOWNLOAD: Joey Bada$$ – Summer Knights

Photo: GFC