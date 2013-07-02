Jay-Z Drops More Lyrics, Unlisted Track Appears [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z has been flooding the news for weeks because of music that we have yet to hear. That’s power. And the Brooklyn legend continues to do so with the release of lyrics for three more Magna Carta Holy Grail tracks, “Crown,” “Picasso Baby,” and “F.U.T.W.”

Interestingly enough, “Crown” didn’t appear on the tracklist that previously released. This is brow-raising to say the least, but Hov has been known to have secret songs on albums like The Blueprint and Vol. 3… The Life and Times of S. Carter.

Besides, Jay has also made a habit of breaking the rules his entire career. Most recently the multi-platinum artist’s unprecedented deal with Samsung caused the RIAA to update how it certifies the sales of digital albums. Let that marinate for a second.

As far as “Crown” goes, fans will have everything they need to know about Magna Carta Holy Grail when the full project releases July 4 to Samsung users. Until then, check the latest batch of lyrics, as well as others, on the following page.

