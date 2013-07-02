Roc Marciano Visits The Combat Jack Show [LISTEN]

The Internets was waiting a while for this one. Roc Marciano paid a visit to The Combat Jack Show and the Strong Island lyricist made the wait more than worthwhile.

We’ve been trying to get this Hempstead, Long Island mc on our show for 3 years and we finally got him. Talk about history, from being a kid in Public Enemy’s Bomb Squad studio to rocking out with Busta Rhymes’ Flip Mode Squad, street hustling to going solo and dropping the Reloaded classic, this veteran ain’t no new jack, Jack. Marci also talks about being and exec and label co-owner, and why a whore’s clitoris tastes like porridge. Download and reload now!!!

Congrats to The Combat Jack Show for completing their first season of their accompany video show over at the Complex Network. #Newmanati

