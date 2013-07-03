The Struggle Files: Ace Hood Fired His Jeweler After Rolex Malfunction At BET Awards [VIDEO]

Unfortunate occurrences have a tendency to happen at the worst possible moments. Just ask Ace Hood, who received infinite amounts of slander via the Internets — mostly echoing statements that his Rolex was fraudulent — after the bezel of his watch fell off during a live interview on the red carpet of the BET Awards.

The “We Outchea” rapper stopped by Los Angeles’ Power 106 Tuesday (July 2) to speak his peace on the incident and discuss how he’s handling the situation moving forward.

“My jeweler, I definitely had to fire the jeweler. He going through it, man,” Ace said. “When you spend so much money on a watch, certain things are not supposed to happen.”

The We the Best MC explained that none of his other timepieces have malfunctioned and says he feels like negative forces conspired against him in that situation.

“For it to happen right then in that moment, I was like, ‘You could have happened anywhere else. I just performed. I just ripped down the stage, everything. But you chose to let it be there,’ that’s how I know the Devil be working.”

Nevertheless, we suggest that any rhymer check the tale of the tape on their jeweler.

Hear Ace’s explanation below and see the BET Awards footage on the next page. As a bonus, we’ve also provided a visual of the quick-spitting wordsmith freestyling over Rich Homie Quan’s “Type Of Way.”

