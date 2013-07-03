Jay-Z Debuts “SomewhereInAmerica” & “Nickels & Dimes” Lyrics [VIDEO]

With less than 12 hours until Magna Carta Holy Grail releases, Jay-Z drops another batch of lyrics for “SomewhereInAmerica” and “Nickels & Dimes.” With it comes a visual of the Roc Nation CEO breaking the meaning of the latter, which happens to be the project’s closing track.

“At what point are you enabling them and causing more harm than good?,” asks Hov, speaking on the internal conflicts he experiences when being charitable to loved ones.

At one point he wonders, “Am I doing it for them or am I doing it out of some sort of survivor’s guilt?”

If you’ve been keeping up, then you’ve read lyrics for each song on Jay’s project except the Rick Ross-assisted “F*ckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt.” The Brooklyn native also provided quotables from a record called “Crown” that didn’t appear on the tracklist.

The mystery surrounding Magna Carta Holy Grail will cease to exist when it drops tomorrow, July 4, at 12:01 AM. Until then, hear Jay’s explanation for “Nickels & Dimes” below. Catch his words on the following pages.

