50 Cent Accused Of Kicking Baby Mama, Charged With Domestic Violence

50 Cent has been charged with domestic violence in California. He stands accused of kicking his baby mama and destroying property in her condo back in late June.
TMZ reports:
The L.A. City Attorney tells TMZ … 50 is accused of causing $7,100 in damage during the June 23 incident, which took place inside the victim’s condo in Toluca Lake, Ca.
According to officials, LAPD officers were called to the scene … and the woman told cops she had gotten into an altercation with 50 and locked herself in the bedroom.
50 — real name Curtis Jackson — allegedly got so mad, he kicked down the door and kicked her, resulting in an injury.
Officials say the 37-year-old rapper is also accused of breaking chandeliers, furniture, a TV and a lamp — and allegedly ransacked the bedroom closet — during his rampage.
Officials say 50 left the scene before cops arrived.
50 has been hit with 5 charges in total — including 1 count misdemeanor domestic violence and 4 counts of misdemeanor vandalism.
If convicted on all counts, 50 could face up to five years in jail and $46,000 in fines.
50 is due in court to be arraigned on July 22.
We’ve reached out to 50 ‘s camp for comment — so far, no word back.
Remember, you are innocent until proven guilty, folks.
In other news, 50 Cent’s SMS Promotions is presenting its first solo professional boxing event, 50 Cent’s Birthday Bash, this Friday (July 5) on ESPN. The fights go down at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.
Photo: Instagram