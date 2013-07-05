50 Cent Vehemently Denies Kicking Baby Mama

Yesterday (July 3), news broke that 50 Cent had been charged with domestic violence after an incident involving his baby mother in late June. The Queens rapper was accused of kicking Daphne Joy and trashing her California condo but he is vehemently denying that he did such a thing.

TMZ reports:

50 Cent’s attorney released a statement, saying, “Curtis Jackson [50 Cent] denies these allegations as made against him. It is important to note, Mr. Jackson has not been arrested and there is no warrant outstanding for his arrest.” TMZ broke the story … 50 was charged with domestic violence this week following the alleged domestic dispute at his baby mama’s Toluca Lake home, during which he allegedly kicked her and destroyed a bunch of her property (more than $7,000 worth). 50’s attorney adds, “We have been in contact with the LA City Attorney’s Office and are currently conducting our own investigation into these allegations.”

Ferrari was charged with one of count misdemeanor domestic violence and four counts of misdemeanor vandalism for destroying property in the home. If found guilty of all charges he faces up to five years in jail.

It seems the Jackson and Joy had a child on the hush last year. The “In The Club” rapper is due in court July 22.

