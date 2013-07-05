Curren$y – “I Can’t Stop” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

There may be no harder working rapper in the game than Curren$y Spitta. The New Orleans native drops a new cut called “I Can’t Stop.”

The Jet Life rapper dropped this off early this morning via his Twitter and it was enough to get “#icantstop” trending. “It’s late…. Who’s up???? Maybe I drop this new jam if we can trend it… #icantstop,” he tweeted before liberating the track a few messages later. Clearly, doling out music via social media is the “Showroom” rapper’s preferred method of musical disbursement.

Spitta kicks his stream of consciousness flows over a breezy groove hooked up Sledgren.

Listen to and download “I Can’t Stop” below.

Photo: YouTube