Future Demands Joint Custody Of His Estranged Son

At this point, it seems like baby mama drama is a virtually unavoidable reality for unwedded rappers. Ask Future. In the most recent chapter of the king of autotune and croon’s ongoing court battle with Jessica Smith, the rapper motioned to deny her request for an increase in child support and currently seeks joint custody of their son.

TMZ reports:

Future (real name Nayvadius Cash) and baby mama Jessica Smith hammered out a child support agreement after a DNA test proved Future was the daddy of Smith’s 10-year-old boy. But Smith came back a short while later demanding more money because she felt Future lied about how much money he makes.

But in court docs filed last month in Georgia, Future says he financials are all on the up and up and Smith should not receive a penny more in support. He claims that Smith’s attempt to use comments he’s made in the press — specifically the one where he claims he always has $25,000 on him at all times — can’t be used as part of the custody battle.

In addition to blocking Smith’s play for more money, Future is now angling for more custody. He claims Smith took their son out of school (after Future paid non-refundable tuition) without his permission and has “failed to deliver the minor child to school for unreasonable periods of time and/or delivered the child to school in tardy fashion.”