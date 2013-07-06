Jim Jones – “Get Money (Get Lucky Revamp)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Jim Jones isn’t trying to get left out in the cold during this summer music season. The Dipset Capo drops “Get Money,” his own version of Daft Punk and Pharrell’s chart topper “Get Lucky.”

As expected, the Harlem rapper’s version is more, let’s say, street savvy. “You’re up all night to have fun, we’re up all night to get money,” goes this Vamp Life version’s hook.

On July 9, Jones plans to drop a proper single, the Vinylz-produced “Nasty Girl” featuring Jeremih & DJ Spinking. Until then, listen to and download “Get Money (Get Lucky Revamp)” below.

[Spotted at HHNM]

Download: Jim Jones “Get Money (Get Lucky Revamp)”

—

Photo: SiriusXM