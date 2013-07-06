16-Year-Old Wondagurl Explains Producing Jay-Z’s “Crown” [VIDEO]

Wondagurl’s phone and e-mail inbox is probably blowing up right now. The 16-year-old produced “Crown” on Jay-Z’s latest LP, Magna Carta Holy Grail, and recently revealed how she wound up on the project.

Born Ebony Oshunrinde, the Ontario, Canada native explained to MTV News how she hooked up the track. “The way I made the beat, I was at home one day and I was looking for reggae samples for a while and I finally found this one that was like crazy, it was Sizzla ‘Solid as a Rock,'” explained Wondaurl, who was inspired by Pusha T’s “Blocka,” featuring Travi$ Scott. “I took it and I cut it up and I put it in the software FL Studio and I started building around it, just adding 808s and more I built, I knew what I wanted.”

She sent the beat to Travi$ Scott, who said he was going to add some more elements to the track. However, about a week later the G.O.O.D. Music affiliated Scott revealed that the track had made Hova’s new album.

Again, Wondagurl is a 16-year-old Black girl from Canada, with a placement on Jay-Z’s new album. This, is greatness.

Peep the MTV News interview below.

Photo: MTV News