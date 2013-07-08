Kanye West & A.P.C. To Drop Capsule Collection July 14 [PHOTOS]

At times, Kanye West‘s candid interview with W magazine rivaled some of his most egomaniacal moments of all time. However, it also revealed the Chicago rapper’s plans to debut a “capsule collection of jeans, T-shirts, and hoodies for a hip French brand,” which we now know to be A.P.C.

Hindsight is always 20-20. With that and mind, this collab makes every bit of sense — especially when you consider that A.P.C. founder Jean Touitou assisted in promoting Yeezus early on.

At the moment, little is known about what the duo have cooked up. The announcement came Sunday (July 7) with a small photo showing the inner waist of a pair denim donning a red label that reads “A.P.C. KANYE.” Because the French brand and West’s affinity for the minimalist culture meet in the middle, we assume this drop will have an emphasis on design, fit, and will don very few logos.

Expect a better look at the collection in coming day, because it releases July 14 according to a tweet from A.P.C. Hit the jump to see the sneak peak, as well as tweets from Touitou’s brand and Mr. West.

