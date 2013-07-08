Wale & J. Cole – “Winter Schemes” [LISTEN]

If we appreciate anything about Hip-Hop’s new class of kings, it’s their competitive spirit and willingness to display that alongside each other on wax. Such is the case on this new release from J. Cole and Wale called “Winter Schemes.”

The MMG rapper tipped off fans about the track’s existence yesterday when he tweeted “New joint cole x folarin mañana.” Fast forward 24 hours, give or take, and we receive a lyrically dazzling song over a soulful beat by Jake One.

Mind you, both R0c Nation lyricists have new albums —Born Sinner and The Gifted, respectively– that are currently dominating the charts.

If quality bars and a knocking beat are what you seek, look no further. Lend an ear to Cole and Wale on “Winter Schemes” below. You won’t be disappointed.

DOWNLOAD: Wale & J. Cole – “Winter Schemes”

Photo: Roc Nation