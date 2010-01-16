HHWIRED Exclusive: Eve Leaves Interscope, Ruff Ryders CEO Speaks On Label Changes

After a hiatus in music, Eve, the Ruff Ryder’s pit bull in a skirt, is announcing her decision to leave Interscope Records and promising to release new music.

Her last album headlined by her single “Tambourine” was due out in 2007 but was canned leaving Evie-Eve to fade into the background of female MCs.

This year however Eve promises to turn that around with new material now that she’s been freed from her contract at Jimmy Iovine’s label.

She announced the news via her @TheRealEve Twitter page telling her followers that she was a free agent and was back in the studio.

“Trust me ya’ll I got ya’ll on MUSIC!!! … Let me tell u what happened with music so ya’ll don’t think I quit. Left Interscope, free agent now. Went back in re-doing music. Trust me….”

Solidifying her statement, Eve had this to say about the state of music today.

“Not letting this year pass wit out an ABULM! Can’t take the non-sense MUSIK 😉 .”

In between making new music, Eve will return to her career in acting and is set to star in a new crime thriller “4,3,2,1.” The film has wrapped and is currently in post-production with a release date that is still unknown.

Hip-Hop Wired recently spoke with Ruff Ryders CEO Waah Dean as he shed some light onto the pitbull in a skirt’s label situation and also spoke on how Interscope and Dre tried to pull a jack move a few years back and take her off the Ruff Ryders brand and put her on Aftermath.

“The Eve situation… Eve is pretty much in the process of being released from the Interscope deal right now. We’re in negotiations of helping her get in control of her situation, we’re supporting her. Interscope is a great label that supported us in our success along with Def Jam and Universal. So we got Eve from Dre initially [and she wanted to go back] and they went through something. Eve was working out that way (Los Angeles), doing movies a lot and they kind of like was clicking at that time so we wanted to support Eve in whatever she wanted to do and that’s what we do. We support our artists and our family so at that time she wanted to do that. And we was there to embrace and support her and they didn’t do what they was supposed to do on some level but she’s getting released and we’re gonna be here to support her in whatever direction she want to go.”

Waah also revealed that Eve, The LOX, DMX and Drag-On were all on board for the upcoming reunion album, Ruff Ryders Evolution: Generation I. The album will include the “Who’s Real Remix” featuring Jadakiss, Eve, Drag-On, Styles P, Sheek Louch, and DMX. He added,

“The compilation is pretty much finished and we’re looking to knock it out and have it up and running at the end of 2nd, beginning of 3rd quarter. We got a couple of nice joints. It’s gonna be a mixture of the old and new… we got this joint called “Family.” We got a remix on it too and we want to launch the compilation with that. It’s expressing a lot of how families should move and how they should roll. We’re gonna feature our established artists, new artists and we’re gonna remix it and just really unify the family thing, bring back the foundation. We have collaborations songs that we did with The Lox and Cassidy and we get a song from each artist and let them express themselves. I’s gonna be a decent album, we’re gonna do that one independent and we may even take it upstairs (to major label) to do that on a whole other level. This album is really going to be about coming together.”

With new projects scheduled this year from Eve, DMX, The Lox and Drag-On, it looks like Ruff Ryders is indeed back in the building.