CLOSE
HomeNews

Jay-Z Says Twitter Is Like Weed & Memphis Bleek “Is An Amazing Soul” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Shawn Carter stopped through Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club for an extended conversation. Plenty of topics were covered including why Jay-Z is a Dallas Cowboys fan, the expectations he inadvertently put on Memphis Bleek, the Roc-a-fella era, Roc Nation Sports and more. 

Charlamagne Da God provided a run down:

Part 1

– How can he be a Cowboys fan in NYC

– Magna Carta Holy Grail fighting for 4th best album

– Inspired by artists now

– CEO’s rapping 

– Artist he signed that he is most proud of 

– Memphis Bleek 

– What does he think of Yeezus

– Corporate sponsorships

– Critics 

– Consuming music too fast

– Lyrics

– Being in a room with Nas 

– Dodging phone calls from Jadakiss

– Samsung deal and how the app worked

– Black hippie movement

– State of NY hip hop

– Has fatherhood changed him

Part 2

– Barclays Center seats

– Damon Dash

– Worst signing at Roc-A-Fella

– Knowing he was going to be here back then

– Signing Lil Wayne and insult towards Beyonce

– If Biggie was here Jay-Z wouldn’t be

– Sports Management

– Leaving Def Jam as President

– Watching tv shows

– Linking back up with Timbaland

– Roc-A-Fella reunion

– Working with Justin Timberlake

– Discussing Young Chris

– Reaching out to Robert DeNiro

– Rumors and Beyonce pregnancy 

– Thoughts on going back to Bed-Stuy and Marcy Projects 

– Laughing at Kanye hitting the sign and Charlamagne running from attackers

Check out the first part of the interview below and the second part on the flip.

Photo: Power 105.1

dallas cowboys , The Breakfast Club , twitter , VIDEO , weed

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close