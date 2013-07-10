Jay-Z Says Twitter Is Like Weed & Memphis Bleek “Is An Amazing Soul” [VIDEO]

Shawn Carter stopped through Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club for an extended conversation. Plenty of topics were covered including why Jay-Z is a Dallas Cowboys fan, the expectations he inadvertently put on Memphis Bleek, the Roc-a-fella era, Roc Nation Sports and more.

Charlamagne Da God provided a run down:

Part 1

– How can he be a Cowboys fan in NYC – Magna Carta Holy Grail fighting for 4th best album – Inspired by artists now – CEO’s rapping – Artist he signed that he is most proud of – Memphis Bleek – What does he think of Yeezus – Corporate sponsorships – Critics – Consuming music too fast – Lyrics – Being in a room with Nas – Dodging phone calls from Jadakiss – Samsung deal and how the app worked – Black hippie movement – State of NY hip hop – Has fatherhood changed him

Part 2

– Barclays Center seats – Damon Dash – Worst signing at Roc-A-Fella – Knowing he was going to be here back then – Signing Lil Wayne and insult towards Beyonce – If Biggie was here Jay-Z wouldn’t be – Sports Management – Leaving Def Jam as President – Watching tv shows – Linking back up with Timbaland – Roc-A-Fella reunion – Working with Justin Timberlake – Discussing Young Chris – Reaching out to Robert DeNiro – Rumors and Beyonce pregnancy – Thoughts on going back to Bed-Stuy and Marcy Projects – Laughing at Kanye hitting the sign and Charlamagne running from attackers

