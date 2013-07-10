Jay-Z Says Twitter Is Like Weed & Memphis Bleek “Is An Amazing Soul” [VIDEO]

Shawn Carter stopped through Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club for an extended conversation. Plenty of topics were covered including why Jay-Z is a Dallas Cowboys fan, the expectations he inadvertently put on Memphis Bleek, the Roc-a-fella era, Roc Nation Sports and more.
Charlamagne Da God provided a run down:
Part 1
– How can he be a Cowboys fan in NYC
– Magna Carta Holy Grail fighting for 4th best album
– Inspired by artists now
– CEO’s rapping
– Artist he signed that he is most proud of
– Memphis Bleek
– What does he think of Yeezus
– Corporate sponsorships
– Critics
– Consuming music too fast
– Lyrics
– Being in a room with Nas
– Dodging phone calls from Jadakiss
– Samsung deal and how the app worked
– Black hippie movement
– State of NY hip hop
– Has fatherhood changed him
Part 2
– Barclays Center seats
– Damon Dash
– Worst signing at Roc-A-Fella
– Knowing he was going to be here back then
– Signing Lil Wayne and insult towards Beyonce
– If Biggie was here Jay-Z wouldn’t be
– Sports Management
– Leaving Def Jam as President
– Watching tv shows
– Linking back up with Timbaland
– Roc-A-Fella reunion
– Working with Justin Timberlake
– Discussing Young Chris
– Reaching out to Robert DeNiro
– Rumors and Beyonce pregnancy
– Thoughts on going back to Bed-Stuy and Marcy Projects
– Laughing at Kanye hitting the sign and Charlamagne running from attackers
Check out the first part of the interview below and the second part on the flip.
—
Photo: Power 105.1