Joey Bada$$ – “Norwegian Breakfast” [LISTEN]

Joey Bada$$ contributed to the summer with his free album, Summer Knights, but his latest release, “Norwegian Breakfast,” could have easily fit into the project’s fold.

Honing his skills as a lyricist seems to be the young, Brooklyn rhymer’s top priority. And listeners will hear Bada$$’s progression over the track’s mellow soundscape by producer Bagir.

Peep the dexterity in rhymes like, “If you could see the world through my cornea/The corner of my eye, I block out the erroneous/Sometimes I wish they made these contact’s with euphoria/Then may I could better open my lips more accordingly.”

“Norwegian Breakfast” can be found on a new project from The Smokers Club titled OIL:710, featuring 13-tracks from other artists like Smoke DZA, Chevy Woods, and CJ Fly.

Lend an ear to “Norwegian Breakfast” below.

[via HHNM]

—

Photo: YouTube