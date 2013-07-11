Lil’ Kim – “Looks Like Money” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Unbeknownst to most at the time, Lil’ Kim became the female rapper archetype when she was running with the Notorious B.I.G. and dropped her debut, Hard Core, back in 1996. Now to celebrate her 39th born day, the Queen Bee drops a new record called “Looks Like Money.”

“Yeah, my attitude like f-ck it, shoe game worth more than your whole budget,” spits the “Crush On You” rapper over bass heavy and deeply filtered instrumental. Is Lil’ Kim still money in the bank when it comes to this rap ish? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Listen to “Looks Like Money” below.

