J. Cole Shoots “Crooked Smile” Video In Brooklyn [PHOTOS]

J. Cole delivered a worthy follow-up single to “Power Trip” with his inspirational cut “Crooked Smile,” featuring TLC. To further propel the track, which is currently climbing the charts, the Roc Nation MC headed to Brooklyn this past weekend to shoot an accompanying visual for his Born Sinner standout.

Well-known director Aristotle handled the treatment, but it looks like Cole was also very hands-on in the process. Interestingly, Chilli and T-Boz were nowhere to be found on set according to photos. Instead, children play the roles of the respective artist a la classic video’s like Notorious B.I.G.’s “Sky’s The Limit.”

The tale of the tape says Born Sinner is one of the more preferred albums in the recent wave of releases. Cole’s cohesive sophomore LP was recently crowned number one on the Billboard charts three weeks after it hit shelves. Clap for him.

Check the flicks from the “Crooked Smile” shoot on the following pages.

