Drake’s Plush $4.2M Condo Is Up For Sale [PHOTOS]

No new friends may be Drake‘s current motto, but that doesn’t include keeping old cribs. The YMCMB and OVO rapper recently put his Toronto condo up for sale for a cool $4.2M (technically $3.9M if you’re paying in American moolah). From the looks of the pics, Drizzy’s old spot is worth every penny.

Trulia Luxe Living reports on the “Started From The Bottom” rapper’s real estate game.

Canadian rapper Drake is selling his Toronto condo for $4.2 million. While he raps that he “Started From the Bottom,” the rapper clearly made it to the top and has collected some prime real estate along the way. In addition to this incredible Toronto condo, Drake just sold a pair of Miami condos for a $500k profit and currently calls a $7.7M Hidden Hills, California mansion home. According to The Toronto Star, Drake’s newly listed Canadian condo is a 3 bedroom highrise condo that is 3,600 square feet on the 22nd floor of a building on St. Thomas St. in Yorkville and also includes 3 bathrooms and a pair of heated balconies. The pricey condo sits in a building that also has a pool, sauna, gym and valet parking.

Oh yeah, if you got the funs to cop Drake’s three bedroom, three bathroom digs, make sure have enough cash to pay the maintenance, too. That will cost you $3,361.51 a month.

Check out photos of Drake’s soon to be ex-condo in the gallery.

—

Photos: Royal LePage

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22Next page »