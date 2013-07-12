Tufts University Shouts Out Drake With “YOLO” Reference On Admission Application

After the celebrations of high school seniors nationwide finally obtaining their diplomas, the next step for many is heading to college. Although the journey is sometimes frustrating for students and parents alike, one university likes to have a little fun with the admissions process by asking funny questions on its application. A certain Canadian heartthrob gets a shout out this go round from Tufts University.

The private research university, based in Medford, Mass. near Boston, placed on its latest application’s supplemental writing portion a reference to “YOLO” aka “You Only Live Once” as made famous in Drake’s smash hit “The Motto.” Tufts gives students a history lesson on how the term is a variation of older similar phrases, and asks students to write about what the acronym means to them.

From the application:

The ancient Romans started it when they coined the phrase “Carpe diem.” Jonathan Larson proclaimed “No day but today!” and most recently, Drake explained You Only Live Once (YOLO). Have you ever seized the day? Lived like there was no tomorrow? Or perhaps you plan to shout YOLO while jumping into something in the future. What does #YOLO mean to you?

Gawker, who reported on this finding, took measures to come up with their own interpretation of #YOLO with some humorous results. No word from Drizzy yet on Tufts using his phrase, but we imagine he’d answer, “That’s the motto.”

